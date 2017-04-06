Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson responds to Plymouth manager Derek Adams’ claim that ‘title race is over’

Darren Ferguson admits he is baffled by the decision by Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams to publicly declare the League Two title race done and dusted.

Rovers’ 5-1 win over Grimsby Town last weekend coupled with a 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley for Plymouth saw Doncaster open up a six point lead at the top of the table with six games to go.

And Adams said Plymouth winning the title is now ‘out of the question.’

Ferguson insists he would never right off his side’s chances if they were in Plymouth’s position.

Asked what he thought of Adams’ comments, Ferguson told the Free Press with a smirk on his face: “Nothing.

“He spoke a bit of baloney after the game here and if that’s what he wants to say now, for one reason or another, I don’t know.

“I certainly wouldn’t be conceding a title race with six games to go and only six points in it.

“But I haven’t really got an opinion on it.

“He’s put it out there for whatever reason. You’d have to ask him.

“We’re only focused on what we’re doing.

“We’re bang on target, just ahead of the two-points-a-game target with six games to go.

“We want to finish the season off really strongly, not just for now but to take into next season as well.”

Rovers could claim the title as soon as three games time.

If Plymouth lose their next three, Rovers would need only four points from the same stretch of matches to secure top spot.

Earning a total of 13 points from the remaining 18 available would see Rovers crowned champions, regardless of how well Plymouth perform for the remainder of the season.