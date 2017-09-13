Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson reacts to Rochdale defeat | Tommy Rowe update

Darren Ferguson is convinced Doncaster Rovers will soon get back on the winning trail despite suffering a hammerblow of a defeat at Rochdale.

Rovers led heading into added time thanks to John Marquis’ strike which ended a three match goal-drought only for Mark Kitching and Steven Davies to snatch the win for Dale.

Despite the disappointment, Ferguson refused to be too critical of his side and insisted he saw enough positives to be optimistic for the future.

“We have to go again and we have to find a way of winning games,” he told The Star.

“But I’m convinced that if we see a lot of what I have seen and we get the breaks, then we will start winning games.

“The lads are gutted.

“It was a very quiet dressing room as you can imagine. We’re all gutted.

“There was a really good determination about them to win the game.

“We spoke about not being overly worried about the performance but just win the game.

“I feel for them tonight because we didn’t deserve to lose the game in that manner.”

He added: “It would have been a really good three points away from home, from a really disciplined performance.

“You hope that we get the breaks, because we haven’t had them so far.

“You hope it turns.

“They generally even out and you start winning games.”

Ferguson confirmed he substituted Issam Ben Khemis in the first half for tactical reasons.

He also revealed Tommy Rowe suffered a hip injury which will keep him out of action until at least the trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday week.