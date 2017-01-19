Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson outlines Crewe’s qualities - and how his in-form side can improve further

Darren Ferguson wants Rovers to learn how to strangle the life out of the opposition, starting on Saturday against Crewe Alexandra.

Ferguson was largely pleased with the manner in which Rovers managed the game after going 3-1 up at Barnet last weekend.

But he felt they played a brief dangerous game as they were caught on the counterattack after searching for more goals.

The Rovers boss is keen for his side to learn when to curb their enthusiasm and instead concentrate on keeping the ball.

“We managed the game pretty well in the second half,” Ferguson said. “It was a dull affair but that wasn’t a bad thing.

“But we’d like to see us still get more control of games and keep the ball for longer periods, move teams around more.

“I still feel in some games we try to score with every attack which is not possible.

“What happens is it ends up being a bit counterattacking. There was a five or ten minute period where it became a little bit like that.

“We’ve just got to be a bit more disciplined enough to keep moving the ball around.”

This weekend’s visitors to the Keepmoat Crewe have won just once since the end of October, losing six of their last eight.

Despite this, Ferguson insists Rovers cannot underestimate David Artell’s side on Saturday.

“They’re always a good footballing team, it never changes,” he said.

“I watched their game against Luton and a couple of others and I think they’ve been very unlucky.

“I think they’ve missed really good chances at key moments in games.

“They’ve got some very good technical players, very good wide players which we need to be aware of.

“We’ve already done work on that.

“They’re good on the counter attack.

“We’ve got to make sure we do certain things correct.

“I want us to be aggressive against them.

“There’s certain things that Crewe do that haven’t changed and they’ve got one or two players in wide areas who will really hurt us if we let them.

“They’ve got the experience of Ryan Lowe and Chris Dagnall and the young boy Charlie Kirk if it’s whatever two of those three play.

“They’ve certainly got quality at the top end of the pitch if you let them play.”