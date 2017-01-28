Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson lauds workrate after fifth consecutive win

Darren Ferguson says Doncaster Rovers supporters should be proud of their side's work ethic following the 3-0 win at Yeovil Town.

Rovers looked incredibly comfortable as they eased to a victory which left them 16 points clear in the automatic promotion places and seven clear at the top of the table.

Mathieu Baudry got Rovers off the mark with his first goal for the club before John Marquis added a brace to move onto 17 for the season.

While the Rovers' goalscoring prowess was on full show as they netted three goals for the fourth consecutive game, Ferguson focused on the work rate of his side.

"The workrate of the players should be something every supporter of the club is proud of, the shift these boys put in," Ferguson said.

"The effort my players put in was outstanding.

"The one thing we say is don't get outworked by the opposition and I can't remember that ever happening.

"This was a tough game.

"If I looked at someone else coming to Yeovil and winning 3-0 I'd think it was an impressive result.

"We have to be delighted with it and enjoy results like to do.

"We have to keep it going. It's five wins from five in January and that's brilliant."

Ferguson felt his side could have had more goals, particularly in the second half which brought only a wonderful solo effort from Marquis.

He said: " It's four games on the bounce where we've scored three goals and it could have been more.

"We were clinical in the way we went about our business.

"The first goal is always important. To score the second so quickly afterwards. We've had a good habit of doing that this season, scoring quickly back-to-back.

"The second half we managed the game very well. I thought we were comfortable.

"We could have been a bit more clinical in the second half and got the third a bit earlier.

"But when it came it was worth waiting for."

READ MORE On-the-whistle report: Yeovil Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 3