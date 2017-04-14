Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson hails ‘smooth’ ride to promotion

Darren Ferguson admitted he thinks the road to promotion back to League One has been a smooth one for Doncaster Rovers.

But he says Rovers can expect no easy ride to the League Two title.

Rovers secured promotion last weekend after beating Mansfield Town and are now looking to be crowned champions over the next five games.

“I think it’s been quite smooth,” Ferguson told the Free Press. “I feel I’ve always been quite consistent in what I wanted.

“I think the players have been quite consistent in how we wanted to play.

“My target for them any myself was two points per game. And it’s the same now. That was always going to win the league.

“We’re doing quite well with that with five games to go. We’re six points ahead and with a better goal difference as well.

“We can now focus on the next five games, making sure if we can win all five of them we will.

“It’s going to be very difficult making sure we win the league with the teams we are up against.

“But we’ve ticked the first box off now by winning promotion and now I’m confident we’ll finish the job off.

“We’ve got some difficult games but they’re tough games for the opposition as well.”