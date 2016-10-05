Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson facing tough choices

Darren Ferguson admits he will have plenty to think about as he selects his Doncaster Rovers side for the weekend – and he is delighted.

Mathieu Baudry, Paul Keegan and Niall Mason all started in last night’s Checkatrade Trophy draw with Derby U21s.

And young players such as Liam Mandeville and Alfie Beestin also performed well, finally giving Ferguson a welcome selection headache.

“It does give me plenty of things to thing about and that’s what I want,” he said.

“I want it to be difficult for me. I want to have to make decisions most weeks.

“With the injury situation, a lot of players have played every week and that is fine because they’ve done well.

“But I want a bit more competition and I’m going to get that now.

“Baudry was really good tonight. There is no question that he’s ready, there’s no question he’s ready to start.

“Niall Mason and Paul Keegan as well so all of a sudden I’ve got three that I know are ready to go now.”

Rovers recovered from going behind early to lead through second half goals from Mandeville and 17-year-old substitute Will Longbottom.

Though Rovers conceded a last minute equaliser to draw 2-2, Ferguson was largely pleased with the performance that ended with them picking up a bonus point after a 4-3 penalty shootout win after Marko Marosi saved two spot kicks.

“For me, I can look back on a lot of pleasing things that I can take from the game,” he said.

“And it’s good for the players because they haven’t played week in week out but it shows me I’ve got a strong enough squad.

“It just shows that we’ve got a strong squad with some really good young players at the club that we’re hoping to bring through.”

“Alfie Beestin has got really good ability and real quality in the last third of the pitch and Liam Mandeville will get us goals. His quality of finish is excellent.

“Young Will Longbottom came on and got his first goal so it’s very pleasing.”