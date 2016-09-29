Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson delivers his ten-game verdict

Doncaster Rovers might be sitting pretty in League Two.

But Darren Ferguson’s ten-game assessment is ‘satisfactory’, ‘can do better’.

Rovers travel to promotion favourites Portsmouth on Saturday as the league’s leading scorers, sitting third in the early standings.

However, after a week that saw Luton Town come from behind to beat Doncaster and then unbeaten Carlisle United rescue a point at the Keepmoat Stadium, Ferguson is adamant there is plenty of room for improvement.

“It’s a satisfactory first ten games,” said Rovers’ boss.

“I would’ve liked another three points and then you’re bang on the target [of two points per game].

“But I certainly feel that our performances have been decent.

“We look like scoring goals but I think we can score more.”

Just two points currently separate Luton in second place and Crawley in 12th.

“Generally after eight, nine, ten games you’re never going to get that much of a gap. It is tight,” said Ferguson.

“We’re on 17 points from ten games so we’re not far off where we want to be.

“We’ve got a lot of bodies coming back which is going to be really important.

“Ten games gone, we’re doing okay.

“We’re not doing brilliant but we’re in amongst it.”