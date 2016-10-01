Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson delighted to end tough week with win at Portsmouth

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said he was delighted to end a tough week with a significant three points at Portsmouth.

Rovers suffered defeat at Luton Town last weekend and were pegged back for a draw against Carlisle United on Tuesday as the fixture computer threw up three consecutive games against sides tipped to challenge for promotion.

But goals from John Marquis and Andy Williams plus an incredibly resolute defence ensured they ended the trio of tough games with a win at Fratton Park, ending Portsmouth's unbeaten home record.

"First of all it was a good result, that's the most important thing for us," Ferguson said.

"It's been a tough week for us, a hard week which we knew it would be but we've finished it off with three points a good win.

"We were all disappointed at Luton because given the initial third of it, we should have been out of sight. It was disappointing to lose the way we did.

"On Tuesday we felt like we let Carlisle off a little bit, missing the penalty.

"Today we knew we'd be up against a strong team. I think that's their first defeat at home.

"Again, we could have made it a lot more comfortable than how it ended up, just by our decision making.

"But the two strikers both got a goal and it's a fantastic win.

"We rode our luck a bit at times but we deserved a bit of luck. We've been due it."

Rovers found themselves under a tremendous amount of pressure in the second half after Carl Baker's goal before the break gave Portsmouth a lifeline.

Ferguson said he learned from Tuesday's draw from Carlisle and ensured Rovers presented a brick wall to Pompey with a tactical switch.

"I looked back at Tuesday and wondered what I could have done differently," he said.

"We went to a 5-4-1 at the end because I thought we may as well have as many numbers in the box as possible because they're going to have the ball anywhere.

"It helped us.

"I was pleased with the start to the game as well.

"We spoke about the fact we wanted to set our stall out straight away. We wanted to press and try to dominate the opening part of the game. We were very comfortable.

"I was just disappointed we couldn't go in with a two goal advantage.

"The good thing for me is that we knew they'd have periods of the game where they were dominant.

"We felt that we would have as well but we needed to make sure when we were that we scored and we did that."

Ferguson revealed James Coppinger will be assessed by doctors after suffering a jaw injury when hit square in the face from a two yards with a powerful clearance.

Jordan Houghton also suffered a knock while Frazer Richardson was withdrawn in the first half due to a groin injury.

Ferguson also revealed his decision to take off substitute Riccardo Calder was a tactical one.