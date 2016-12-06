Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson and Jordan Houghton nominated for League Two awards

Doncaster Rovers' rise to the summit of League Two has been recognised with two individual nominations for awards for November.

Darren Ferguson is one of four bosses in contention for the League Two manager of the month prize.

And midfielder Jordan Houghton is the running for the player of the month gong.

Ferguson oversaw three wins in three league games for Rovers during November, helping them on their way to topping the division and opening up an eight point cushion within the automatic promotion places.

He faces competition from Wycombe Wanderers chief Gareth Ainsworth, Stevenage boss Darren Sarll and Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer.

Wycombe won four out of four in November to help them recover from a difficult start to the season and push into the play-off places.

Stevenage showed improvement to claim seven points from three games while Blackpool won three out of four.

Houghton is nominated after continuing to impress in Rovers' deep-lying midfield role. He also scored his first goal for the club against Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old is up against Wycombe defender Aaron Pierre, Carlisle United striker Charlie Wyke and Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle.

The winners will be announced at 6am on Friday,