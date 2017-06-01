Doncaster Rovers: Danny Andrew's delight at Darren Ferguson reunion

Danny Andrew is delighted to be reunited with Darren Ferguson after completing his move to Doncaster Rovers.

Ferguson made Andrew his second signing of the summer after snapping the left back up on a two-year deal following his departure from Grimsby Town.

It was the Rovers boss who handed Andrew his first professional contract during his time at Peterborough United.

And the 26-year-old said his heart was set on Rovers as soon as Ferguson made his interest known.

“As soon as the gaffer showed some interest that was it," he said.

"I’ve a lot of respect for him and he gave me my first ever pro contract.

“But this season I am looking to play every game under him and get to know him even more.”

The Lincolnshire-born full back is looking forward to bedding himself in at Rovers and proving his abilities.

He said: “I’ve not met anyone yet but know Matty Blair and Tommy Rowe from previous clubs, so I’m sure I’ll pick them out first in the dressing room.

"I’ve got every confidence in my ability.

"You’ve got someone who wants to win and will work hard every day for this club.”

Andrew was the overwhelming choice as player of the season at Grimsby after winning nine prizes at the club's annual awards night.

And he said it was far from an easy decision to reject the offer of a new deal at Blundell Park, though the lure of a return to League One was strong.

“It was tough to leave Grimsby as we had a good season, but the fact I’m now in League One is massive for me," he said.

"I want to push myself and have ambition to play as high as I can."

READ MORE Rovers complete left back signing