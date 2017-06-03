Doncaster Rovers: Danny Andrew ‘capable of playing in Championship’

Darren Ferguson says the current version of Danny Andrew is a different animal from the one he previously worked with at Peterborough United.

Ferguson this week snapped up Andrew for Doncaster Rovers on a two-year contract and has backed the left back to thrive at the Keepmoat.

It was the Rovers boss who handed Andrew his first professional contract but admitted Peterborough’s rise to the Championship came too quickly for the defender.

Six years on however, and Ferguson believes the 26-year-old would be more than capable of operating in the second tier.

“He was very unlucky at Peterborough because we were in the Championship at the time and the step up was just a bit too big for him,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’s gone away and matured physically.

“Danny is a big strong boy now and he’s a good age at 26

“He’ll fit right into what we’re trying to do.

“He’s a lovely lad and works very hard at his game.”

One of the top attributes Ferguson looks for in a player is versatility and he is confident Andrew will add that to his squad.

The former Grimsby Town ace can operate at left back, left wing back or as a left sided centre half in a back three.

Ferguson said: “He gives us flexibility.

“He played in League One with Fleetwood in all three different positions.”