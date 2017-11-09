Doncaster Rovers: Danny Amos earns full professional deal

Doncaster Rovers have tied down highly rated defender Danny Amos until the summer of 2019.

The Northern Ireland U19 international has signed an 18-month contract after impressing so far this season.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for Rovers off the bench in last season's 2-0 win at Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

And he made his first start for the club in the same competition last week, playing the full 90 minutes against Scunthorpe United.

“It’s fantastic to get this sorted, and it is a dream come true to sign for Rovers," Amos told the club's official website.

“Darren Ferguson is a manager who can really bring young players along, and this is a great club to continue my development.

"I want to say a big thanks to the rest of the youth team, ever since I came in they welcomed me and I couldn't ask for a better set of lads and staff - Paul Stancliffe, John Schofield, Kieran Scarff and Mick Tarmey have all been brilliant.”

Amos was an unused substitute for Saturday's trip to Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup.

Strong on the ball, Amos can operate at left back or centre half, either in a pairing or a back three.

He scored on debut for Northern Ireland U19s earlier this year.

He said: “I took a lot of confidence from playing for Northern Ireland, which you could see when I scored with a late winner in the youth team then got my first start in the first-team.

“But now it is all about working hard every day to make the most of the opportunity I have.”