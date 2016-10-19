Doncaster Rovers: Craig Alcock to resume training

Craig Alcock will return to full training with Doncaster Rovers tomorrow as he edges closer to recovery from an ankle injury.

Alcock has yet to make an appearance so far this season after suffering ankle ligament damage in the pre-season friendly with Newcastle United.

But he could return to the side in the FA Cup clash at Oldham Athletic on December 5.

“Craig will train with us on Thursday,” Ferguson told The Star. “He’s back and he’s looking really good actually.

“Alcock is a bonus. He’ll play in a friendly next Tuesday and then he’ll be back fit.

“We need to get some sort of football into him and that will come next Tuesday against Notts County.

“We’ll see how long he copes in that.

“After that there is the FA Cup game that he might be involved in.

“And there’s Checkatrade Trophy game which he’s pencilled in for.

“There’s some games coming up that he should be involved in.”

Ferguson revealed midfielder Tommy Rowe will be fit to face Blackpool this weekend after being withdrawn during Saturday’s win over Colchester United.

And he praised the 28-year-old for thinking of the long term rather than to play through the pain at the weekend.

“Tommy is absolutely fine,” Ferguson said.

“He’s very good when he picks up little niggles.

“He felt his calf and he’s got good experience to know there’s no point risking anything. That is what he did on Saturday and it means he will be fit for the Blackpool game.”

Ferguson said Andy Williams has made good progress so far this week in the early stages of eight weeks of recovery from ankle ligament damage.