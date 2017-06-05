Doncaster Rovers confirm Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield friendlies

Doncaster Rovers will face Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield in preparation for the new League One season.

Darren Ferguson’s side will play Wednesday at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday, July 25 (7.30pm).

They will conclude their pre-season campaign at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

Today’s announcement completes Rovers’ pre-season schedule:

July 11 Armthorpe Welfare (a)

July 15 Tadcaster Albion (a)

July 18 Derby County (H)

July 22 Guiseley AFC (a)

July 25 Sheffield Wednesday (H)

July 29 Chesterfield (a)