Doncaster Rovers confirm loan signing of Sheffield United's Ben Whiteman

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the loan signing of Ben Whiteman from Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old will join up with the Rovers squad on Monday for the start of pre-season training.

Whiteman spent the second half of last season on loan at Mansfield Town where he scored seven goals in 23 appearances.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said: “We’ve got it done now and it’s a really good signing.

“He’ll give us good flexbility in midfield.

“Ben was outstanding for Mansfield and I think he scored seven goals for them."

Whiteman was in Manchester United's youth set up but after his release he was offered a scholarship at Sheffield United.

The midfielder has made 12 senior appearances for the Blades.