Doncaster Rovers ‘close to signing Premier League striker’

Doncaster Rovers are thought to be close to signing a young striker from the Premier League.

Sources at the club are confident a deal could be pushed through before the weekend.

It is understood that the deal could be a permanent one - which might also mean there has been some interest in transfer-listed striker Andy Williams.

Boss Darren Ferguson previously told the Free Press he had held talks with a Premier League centre back and had made enquiries for two Premier League players on loan - a striker and a midfielder.

Ferguson has dismissed speculation linking Rovers with former loan star Keshi Anderson and Scunthorpe United frontman Paddy Madden.

Rovers have so far signed utility man Niall Mason and left back Danny Andrew from Grimsby Town as they prepare for their return to League One.

A loan deal has also been agreed for Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman but is yet to be announced.

Last season’s top scorer John Marquis, who has one year left to run on his contract, is still to sign a new improved deal.