Doncaster Rovers: Cedric Evina nears Keepmoat exit

Doncaster Rovers are awaiting confirmation from a League Two rival over their intent to sign Cedric Evina on a permanent deal.

The left back has been made available for transfer, either loan or permanent, by Rovers boss Darren Ferguson.

And Ferguson confirmed there had been interest expressed in Evina which could lead to a full exit from the Keepmoat.

“There has been one or two enquiries from teams in our league,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“One in particular are quite keen and they are going to get back to us on maybe a permanent there.

“We’ll wait and see.

“I think it’s important if we’re going to bring bodies in – and there will be two or three if we can – I’ve got to make sure I can get some out.

“Some I feel it will benefit them and some I think it’s maybe time to move on.”

Tyler Garratt and Ross Etheridge have already departed on loan, joining Eastleigh and Alfreton Town respectively.

One player looking almost certain to come the other way is Hythe Town hotshot Alfie May.

The Ryman League outfit confirmed on their website yesterday that they expect the 22-goal striker to sign for Rovers in January, and his last game for the club is expected to be on New Year’s Eve.

While previously suggesting a deal was close, Ferguson refused to confirm it has been finalised.

He said: “There’s nothing we can say until January 1.

“Nothing has really changed on that.”