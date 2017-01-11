Doncaster Rovers: Cedric Evina departure on hold after full back declines loan move

Cedric Evina’s proposed departure from Doncaster Rovers has hit the buffers after the full back declined a loan move.

A switch to a League Two rival until the end of the season for the 25-year-old had been agreed only for Evina to turn down the move at the 11th hour.

And boss Darren Ferguson says Rovers are back to square one in their bid to move on the Cameroon-born defender.

“Unfortunately there was a deal done with a League Two club but Cedric didn’t fancy it,” Ferguson told The Star.

“We fully expected him to go out on loan before the Portsmouth game. We felt he would go that week.

“But after Cedric spoke to the manager, it didn’t materialise.

“We have to wait and see now.

“There has been quite a few enquiries but nothing concrete.

“That one was done in terms of negotiations but Cedric declined to go.

“That is his position and we have to respect that.

“We’ll have to see what happens over the rest of the month.”

Evina’s is the only departure Ferguson is looking to instigate from the club this month, other than a loan move for youngster Reece Fielding.

Defender Fielding – who signed his first professional contract earlier this month – has recently recovered from injury.

Ferguson said: “Reece played another 45 minutes on a Tuesday in a bounce match.

“He played his first game back after injury with the youths on Saturday and did very well.

“He will be one that I’ll be looking to get out.”

Striker Joe Pugh joined Frickley Athletic last week and scored in the win over Skelmersdale United last weekend.

And recent arrival Tony Donaldson has joined up with AFC Telford United.

Ferguson is currently on the hunt for a goalkeeper following the news Marko Marosi has been ruled out for three months with ankle ligament damage.

The Rovers boss hopes to have a keeper in ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barnet.