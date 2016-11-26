Doncaster Rovers: Carry on where you left off, urges Ferguson

Darren Ferguson will urge his Doncaster Rovers team to carry on where they left off when they host struggling Leyton Orient today.

Following a mini-blip, Rovers raised the bar in last weekend’s victory over Hartlepool United.

And Ferguson wants to see the same sort of intensity and aggression from his side against third-bottom Orient.

“There’ll be no complacency, said Rovers’ boss.

“We’ve got to remind ourselves that if we get to the level of last weekend we’re a hard team to play against.

“That’s a really key message to the players - try and replicate those sorts of standards.”

Italian Alberto Cavasin was sacked by the O’s this week after only ten games in charge - eight of which ended in defeat.

“We felt they might make a change and unfortunately for the manager that proved to be the case,” said Ferguson.

“Andy Edwards, who has taken over, knows the club very well. He’s had two games in charge this season already and they’ve played a different formation to what the previous manager was playing. We’ve spoken about that.

“I think it brings a different dynamic to the team, because clearly they were struggling. But more so at home than away. Their last away game they won 3-0 [at Colchester] so they have clearly been better away from home. That has also been mentioned.

“It depends on what we do. We’ve got to make sure we’re at our best and we’re aggressive on and off the ball.”

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi has been passed fit but Ross Etheridge is sidelined with a fractured finger.