Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson reacts to plum Carabao Cup draw at Arsenal

Doncaster Rovers’ training ground at Cantley Park was “buzzing” this morning at the prospect of a plum Carabao Cup tie at Premier League giants Arsenal.

But attention very quickly turned to Saturday’s first ever trip to AFC Wimbledon.

And, ahead of next month’s mouthwatering date at the Emirates Stadium, boss Darren Ferguson is confident his squad will not take their eye off the ball in League One.

“It’s a great draw for everyone associated with the football club,” said Ferguson.

“It’s fantastic and obviously there was a buzz around the training ground today but we’ve got to put it to bed.

“We’ve got to concentrate on the bread and butter.

“The most important thing is we go into that game with loads of confidence and be in a good position in the league. That would make the game easier to play because we could go there and enjoy it.

“There’s no getting away from it, though, it’s a brilliant draw for the club.”

Competition for places is likely to intensify for the Gunners clash - set to be played on Wednesday, September 20 - but Ferguson says his players must look at the bigger picture.

“I think we have to put it to one side until we get closer to the night,” he said.

“My motivation is not Arsenal and the players’ motivation should be doing the right things in the league and making sure we perform well in the league. Other things are secondary to that.

“We’ve had a meeting this morning about the month of September because now it’s eight games and that’s a lot of games. We need to plan how we train and the levels we train at.

“We spoke about the draw, and everyone’s happy because it is fresh, but then that was it. We are concentrating on Wimbledon.”