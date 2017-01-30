Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson puts faith in Andy Williams to get back on goal trail

Darren Ferguson has backed Andy Williams to hit the goal trail again for Doncaster Rovers sooner rather than later.

Williams has failed to score in his last six appearances for Rovers, despite having plenty of good chances.

In Saturday’s comprehensive win at Yeovil Town, Williams did everything but score in a fine performance where a goal was denied only by some excellent saves from Glovers keeper Artur Krysiak.

While it is not currently happening in front of goal for Williams, boss Ferguson does not expect that to be the case for long.

“Willo will be fine,” Ferguson told The Star. “It will turn for Willo, I know it will.

“He’s a good player. He’ll score goals.

“A player like him, with the work he puts in, I know he’ll get a break.

“He’s getting in there. If he wasn’t that would be a worry.

“He just needs one to go in off his shin. He’ll be fine.

“I’ve no worries. Him and John Marquis, as far as I’m concerned, with the way they go about their business are the best strike partnership in the league.”

Williams’ strike partner Marquis moved onto 17 goals for the season with his double against Yeovil.

Ferguson said: “He’s got 17 goals and we’ve got 18 games left so it’s going well for him.

“I told him I might bring him off and I won’t tell you what he said with him being on a hat trick.

“At the moment it just seems to be going in for John and not for Willo but it doesn’t matter who is scoring as long as the goals are going in.”

Ferguson confirmed forward Alfie May missed the Yeovil trip with a calf injury suffered in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “Alfie did it in the game on Tuesday. He felt it early and he continued with it.

“He’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks.

“Liam Mandeville came back onto the bench. I didn’t see any point in changing it because John was on a hat trick and Willo would get another chance for a goal.”