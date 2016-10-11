Doncaster Rovers: Anxious wait on Andy Williams injury verdict

Doncaster Rovers are awaiting the prognosis of an injury suffered by striker Andy Williams in Saturday’s dramatic win over Barnet.

Williams scored an injury time winner against the Bees but needed help hobbling off the pitch at full time.

And boss Darren Ferguson was not confident of good news on the 30-year-old.

“He took quite a hefty knock scoring the goal did Willo so we’ll have to assess it,” Ferguson said.

“It’s quite a bad one on his ankle. The defender did him there I think.

“That was a goal all about determination – determination from Matty Blair to get in a position for the cross and the same from Willo to get in and score.

Williams’ goal at the weekend was his seventh of the season, edging him to the top of the scoring charts at the club.

Strike partner John Marquis missed the game due to suspension after picking up five bookings but will return against Colchester United at the Keepmoat on Saturday.

Academy graduate Liam Mandeville started in place of Marquis and impressed in a tough game against Barnet, his first league start of the season.

Ferguson said: “He’s a good player and he caused the problems with his mobility and his pace.

“I thought he did very well.

“He deserved his chance. He’s had an impact in most games that he’s come on in and he played in the Checkatrade Trophy game last week and did very well, scoring a very good goal.

“Liam gave me the energy I needed to replace John, the way he plays. I needed that and he did it very well.

“He had a hand in the second goal and I thought be did very well.

“I like the lad as a player and I think he’s going to have a good season.”