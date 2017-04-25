Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams WILL be available for final two games

Andy Williams is back in training and available to play in Doncaster Rovers' final two games of the season.

There was a concern that calf and knee problems had ended the striker's season early.

But he has been given the all clear to return and play a part in Rovers' chase for the League Two title.

"Willo is training, he's available," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"He pulled his calf and then he had a problem with his knee.

"He went to see the surgeon about his knee and that was fine, no where near as bad as we thought.

"And his calf has responded really well.

"He's a quick healer Andy but when the knee thing happened, I thought he'd be struggling.

"But he'll be fine."

Fellow striker Alfie May has yet to train since suffering a dead leg in Saturday's defeat at Wycombe Wanderers but Ferguson is confident he will be available for this weekend's clash with Exeter City.

And the Rovers boss is pleased to have so many attacking options at his disposal.

"Alfie's not trained yet this week but I think he may have a chance of training on Thursday," Ferguson said.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't make Saturday. Very surprised.

"All of a sudden attacking-wise I've got a lot of options.

"It gives me good options and means my bench will be very attack-minded."

Ferguson confirmed that Mathieu Baudry underwent surgery on his Achilles issue on Tuesday.

He said: "He's gone in today.

"He'll be ready to train as we get back for pre-season. He may miss one or two days early on but I doubt it'll be much more."

Craig Alcock did not train on Tuesday and Niall Mason missed Monday's session but both were precautionary measures and they should be available this weekend.