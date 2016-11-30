Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams set to return from injury against Stevenage

Andy Williams is set to hand Doncaster Rovers a further boost by returning to the squad at Stevenage on Saturday.

The seven-goal striker has not featured since damaging ankle ligaments in the win at home to Barnet on October 8.

But he successfully returned to full training earlier in the week and is in the frame to feature against Boro.

“Williams will be involved on Saturday,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s probably doubtful that I start him but we’ll wait and see.

“He will certainly get some minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy against Blackpool next Tuesday.

“He’s trained well,” added Ferguson.

“He’s definitely going to be involved on Saturday.”

Despite a brief stutter, Rovers have coped well with the absence of Williams, winning four of the six league games that the 30-year-old has missed.

His return puts pressure on in-form youngster Liam Mandeville, although Ferguson has said that he would be willing to play Williams, Mandeville and John Marquis in the same team.