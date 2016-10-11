Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams set to miss Colchester game through injury

Leading scorer Andy Williams is likely to miss Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Colchester United on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

The striker hobbled off the pitch at the end of last weekend’s dramatic win over Barnet, mere seconds after netting the winning goal.

Rovers are yet to discover the full extent of the injury with the 30-year-old set for a scan on Thursday.

And boss Darren Ferguson says Williams is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

“It’s quite swollen at the moment,” Ferguson said. “We won’t know any more until after the scan results about how he’s going to be.

“It’s improving. He was limping quite badly on Monday morning, but a bit of the bruising has come out which is always a good sign.

“At the moment I’d have to say it’s 70:30 against him playing on Saturday.

“But there has been improvement so you never know.

“If we were playing Wednesday it would be no.

“You hope that he’ll be a quick healer. He’s a fit boy.

“It was the last kick of the game and he just got a bad knock.”

Williams’ fellow striker John Marquis will return for Rovers this weekend having served a one match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.