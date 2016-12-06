Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams set for first start in two months

Andy Williams will make his first start in more than eight weeks when Doncaster Rovers host Blackpool in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Williams has recovered from ankle ligament damage and will step up his bid for match fitness by starting the round of 32 tie at the Keepmoat.

The 30-year-old played the last six minutes of Rovers’ win at Stevenage on Saturday but will come into the side as one of numerous changes boss Darren Ferguson will make.

“Willo will start,” Ferguson confirmed to The Star.

“We’ll just see how far he can go in the game.

“He came on at the right time on Saturday but it ended up being a difficult game for him because we were up against it.

“We know what we’re going to get off Willo and it’s just a case of getting him back to match fitness.

“He’s a fit boy but he’s quite a well-built boy.

“Sometimes with that sort of body shape it takes them a bit longer to get that sharpness back so I’ve got to be aware of that.

“In terms of getting him minutes, tomorrow night is ideal really.

“The ankle is fine.”

One player set to sit out tonight’s game is Matty Blair who got married on Sunday and was given yesterday off by Ferguson, who thinks the hard-working winger is in need of a rest.

“I don’t know how his day went on Sunday but I’m sure he had a happy one,” Ferguson said.

“He’s not going to be involved any way so I was happy to give him the day off.

“He’s played a lot of games and with the way he plays and trains, we’ve got to be careful with him.”

Blair’s fellow midfielders James Coppinger and Tommy Rowe are also likely to be rested tonight, along with Andy Butler and John Marquis.

Ferguson has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award for November after guiding Rovers to three wins from three.

He faces competition from Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, Stevenage’s Darren Sarll and Gary Bowyer of Blackpool.

Rovers are also represented in the player of the month award with Jordan Houghton.

The on loan Chelsea midfielder is up against Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle, Wycombe defender Aaron Pierre and Carlisle United striker Charlie Wyke.

The winners of both awards will be announced at 6am on Friday.