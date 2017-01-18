Doncaster Rovers: Alfie Beestin must play waiting game

Alfie Beestin has been urged to play the waiting game after signing his new deal with Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old penned a new contract until the summer of 2019 earlier this month to the delight of big fan Darren Ferguson.

The Rovers boss says Beestin must bide his time for more regular first team opportunities but insists they will come for the talented forward.

“Alfie just has to be patient,” Ferguson said. “He’ll get his chances.

“When he’s come in, he’s done well.

“I really like the way he’s very good technically.

“He’s a good player the boy. I’ve said it many times.”

Beestin has been a regular on the bench this season but has made just eight appearances, four coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

While Beestin’s game time is likely to be limited for the rest of this season, Ferguson says he will not consider loaning out the former Tadcaster Albion player.

Ferguson said: “He certainly won’t be going out on loan. I understand the game time thing but he’s part of the squad.

“Some of the stuff he does in training is outstanding.

“He certainly wouldn’t be one that’s going anywhere.”

Explaining the contract extension for Beestin, Ferguson said: “It’s just the fact he’s come in and done so well.

“We were aware his deal was up.

“He’s done excellent. He fully deserves the contract.

“It means he’s here, tied up for another two and a half years. Hopefully he can kick on.”