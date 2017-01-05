Doncaster Rovers aim to reach for the Sky against Portsmouth

Doncaster Rovers can reach for the Sky with victory over Portsmouth tonight.

And striker John Marquis says the club’s first appearance of the season in front of the live television cameras is a compliment to how well they have done thus far.

League Two leaders Rovers would move ten points clear of fourth-placed Pompey if they beat them at the Keepmoat Stadium this evening.

Marquis said: “If we were sitting mid-table I don’t think we’d be on the television so it means that we’re doing something well.

“With other teams and players not playing, hopefully they’ll watch it and think to themselves ‘Doncaster play some good football’.

“Hopefully it’s a good advert for League Two and hopefully it’s a good game that we end up winning.

“We know if we win we’ll be putting ourselves in a good position with 21 games remaining.

“A few of the boys have had a fresh haircut,” he joked. “I haven’t, just for the record! But apart from that it’s just another game.

“It’s nice to have the game on Sky but it’s meant that the game’s been moved forward to a Thursday night. So we really appreciate everyone that comes out to support us and, for the Doncaster fans, we want to make sure we put on a performance that’s worth watching.”

Goalkeeper Ross Etheridge has been recalled from his loan at Alfreton Town.