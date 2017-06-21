Doncaster Rovers: 2017/18 fixtures - Who do Rovers start against in League One and when do they face Rotherham?

Doncaster Rovers will start the new League One season at home to Gillingham.

The Gills, who survived relegation by one point last season, visit the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

Rovers also end the season on home soil against newly-relegated Wigan Athletic.

Their first away trip, on August 12, is a visit to title favourites Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers renew their rivalry with Rotherham United on Saturday, November 11, when the Millers visit the Keepmoat - the first time the two sides will have met in the league since January 2007.

The return fixture at the New York Stadium takes place on Saturday, February 24.

The first derby of the season is on Saturday, September 16, at home to Scunthorpe United, with the return on Saturday, January 6.

Rovers are also at home on Boxing Day to Northampton Town.

DONCASTER ROVERS 2017/18

AUGUST

5 Gillingham H

12 Blackburn Rovers A

19 Blackpool H

26 AFC Wimbledon A

SEPTEMBER

2 Peterborough H

9 Northampton Town A

12 Rochdale A

16 Scunthorpe H

23 Plymouth Argyle A

26 Shrewsbury Town

30 Bradford City A

OCTOBER

7 Southend United H

14 Charlton Athletic A

17 Portsmouth H

21 Walsall H

28 Bury A

NOVEMBER

11 Rotherham United H

18 Fleetwood Town A

21 Wigan Athletic A

25 Milton Keynes Dons H

DECEMBER

9 Oxford United A

16 Oldham Athletic H

23 Bristol Rovers A

26 Northampton Town H

30 Rochdale H

JANUARY

1 Peterborough United A

6 Scunthorpe United A

13 Plymouth Argyle H

20 Shrewsbury Town A

27 Bristol Rovers H

FEBRUARY

3 Portsmouth A

10 Charlton Athletic H

13 Walsall A

17 Fleetwood Town H

24 Rotherham United A

MARCH

3 Bury H

10 Southend United A

17 Bradford City H

24 Blackburn Rovers H

31 Blackpool A

APRIL

2 AFC Wimbledon H

7 Gillingham A

14 Milton Keynes Dons A

21 Oxford United H

28 Oldham Athletic A

MAY

5 Wigan Athletic H