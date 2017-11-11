Doncaster Rovers 1 Rotherham United 1: Millers snatch last gasp derby draw

Doncaster Rovers' luck ran out right at the death as Rotherham United snatched a dramatic draw in the first meeting between the sides since 2007.

Richard Wood's own goal just after the hour mark looked like it had settled a closely contested derby at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wood had earlier missed a gilt-edged chance to give Rotherham the lead from a header which the Millers claimed had crossed the line.

But the visitors snatched a point when dangerman Kieffer Moore pounced deep into stoppage time.

Doncaster were rarely allowed to play their fluent passing game by the well organised Millers but the way they battled and defended will have delighted boss Darren Ferguson.

Moore had twice gone close to an equaliser and former Rovers loanee Jonson Clarke-Harris hit the post during the closing stages.

It looked like the home side had done enough for victory before Moore netted in the sixth minute of stoppage time - after the fourth official had signalled for five minutes of additional time.

Ferguson made one change to the side that won at Ebbsfleet by recalling Joe Wright at the expense of Craig Alcock.

Rovers were energetic from the outset but the visitors remained compact and difficult to penetrate. For the majority of the first half both sides cancelled each other out.

However, Rotherham could and should have gone ahead on 34 minutes when Semi Ajayi's header from Ryan Williams' cross came down off the bar and then Wood's follow-up header from two yards out hit the underside of the bar and landed in goalkeeper Ian Lawlor's grateful arms.

The Millers claimed Lawlor was over the line when he caught the ball but even television replays proved inconclusive.

Rovers' goal continued to lead a charmed life as Moore saw a header deflected just wide before the break and then, a minute into the second period, rose to head a freekick agonisingly wide of the far post.

The game had settled into a similar pattern, with chances few and far between, when Doncaster broke quickly and took the lead just after the hour mark. Kongolo led the charge down the right and his dangerous cross was diverted into his own net by the luckless Wood with John Marquis lurking.

Having got their noses in front Rovers assumed something of a foothold. Baudry drilled a decent effort just wide and Marquis showed good technique to turn and volley just over from 20 yards out.

Rovers threw their bodies in the way of the everything during the latter stages and their luck was in when substitute Clarke-Harris saw his shot hit the post before Will Vaulks' follow-up effort was deflected wide.

It appeared to be Rovers' day. But there was to be a sting in the tail when substitute David Ball broke clear and after his shot was saved by Lawlor, Moore prodded home an equaliser at the second attempt.

Rovers: Lawlor, Wright, Butler, Baudry, Blair (Alcock 79), Houghton, Kongolo, Toffolo, Rowe, Coppinger (Mandeville 86), Marquis. Subs not used: Marosi, Whiteman, Williams, Beestin, Garratt.

Rotherham: O'Donnell, Emmanuel (Clarke-Harris 74), Ajayi, Wood (Ball 87), Ihiekwe, Potter, Williams, Newell, Vaulks, Taylor (Towell 68), Moore. Subs not used: Forde, Yates, Wiles, Bilboe.

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 12,428 (3,829)