Delivery men: Darren Ferguson delighted as Doncaster Rovers continue to improve

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has few equals when it comes to his constant demand for improvement.

But he insists it is easy to be such a hard taskmaster when his players continue to deliver.

Rovers continued their development with another superb performance in Saturday’s win over Crewe Alexandra, a third consecutive 3-1 triumph.

What pleased Ferguson the most about the performance was that his players addressed a specific criticism from the previous game in emphatic fashion.

“After the game at Barnet I was talking about us needing to control the game better,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“The last 15 minutes against Crewe was exactly what I wanted.

“We had 120 passes in the last 15 minutes which is a big, big total.

“We had three or four occurrences where it was 25 passes in a phase.

“We just completely dominated the ball.

“One week you have a manager saying I want you to do this a bit better and the next week the players have done it to a tee.

“They keep improving, the players do, and I’m absolutely delighted with them.”

Rovers head to Yeovil Town on Saturday, looking to secure a fifth consecutive win for the first time this season.

Wide man Matty Blair will be fit for the trip despite being withdrawn against Crewe last week.

Liam Mandeville is also expected to be part of the squad after four weeks out.