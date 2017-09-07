Darren Ferguson: ‘We must do better’

Darren Ferguson says fine margins are costing Rovers victories but insists hard work is being put in to make it right.

Despite a rather positive start to the campaign, Rovers have won just one of their five league games so far.

Ferguson has this week tailored training sessions to solving what he deems to be the issues preventing Rovers from winning matches.

“I can’t keep saying I think we should have more points that what we’ve got because we haven’t,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“We need to turn the draws into wins.

“We’ve looked at certain areas defensively and in attack where we need to be better.

“Certain things have cost us not winning games.

“Certainly for me, counterattacking football, attacking in the last third, decisions we’ve made.

“That’s something we’ve worked on because I don’t think it’s been good enough.

“The Gillingham game, Saturday and the Wimbledon game, they’ve not been near where they need to be at certain points.

“The players know that.”

Both Jordan Houghton and Harry Toffolo could be set for starts as Rovers travel to Northampton Town on Saturday.