Darren Ferguson: We must concentrate on ourselves - and consistency is key

The top two’s failure to win on Tuesday night has given Doncaster Rovers a little extra incentive to beat Leyton Orient tomorrow.

But Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is not in the slightest bit interested in Plymouth Argyle, Carlisle United or anyone else for that matter.

The Scot instead has re-emphasised the need for Doncaster to find some consistency in their own performance levels and keep on improving - or risk missing out on promotion.

“We can’t control what Plymouth and the rest of them are doing. I can control it when we play them,” said Ferguson.

“We can only concentrate on ourselves.

“I go back to the same thing I’ve said all season - being consistent is the key for us.

“I don’t think we’ve been consistent enough.

“There’ve been sporadic moments where we’ve blown teams away but I still want improvement and so do the players.

“I still think we can be better, I think there’s more in there.

“And I think we’ll need to have more to get to where we want to.”

He added: “We’re still unbeaten at home which I think is really important because we’ve got all the big ones to come here yet.

“If we win on Saturday we’ll be on 36 points from 18 games [two points per game] and I’d be delighted with that.”

The onus may be on results this season as Rovers seek an immediate return to League One.

But Ferguson, who praised the club’s fans for the part they have played at the Keepmoat, still places an emphasis on performance.

“I think it’s important we entertain the supporters that come and watch us,” he said.

“Obviously they want the same as us at the end of the game - a win.

“But I’m conscious of the fact that we need to make sure we put in good performances.

“That’s how I’ve always set my teams up.

“The fans here have been great,” he added. “They see what we’re trying to do in the main.

“They accept there’s going to be mistakes made but I think they want to see a team that’s exciting, attacking and obviously winning games.”