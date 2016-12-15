Darren Ferguson to make Doncaster Rovers trio available for loan

Ross Etheridge, Cedric Evina and Tyler Garratt will be made available for loan when the transfer window re-opens.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson appears to be well set for January in terms of recruitment and also the retention of loan players.

The Scot also revealed to The Star this week that he is willing to let at least three players leave on loan - and in the case of Evina and Garratt did not rule out permanent moves away.

“I always think it can be harder to get them out than it is to get them in,” Ferguson said. “I’ve got to balance things off.

“Joe Pugh’s already out at Boston.

“Ross will be another we’ll look to get out on loan.

“Evina and Garratt too - maybe loan, maybe permanent, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Young goalkeeper Etheridge has made seven appearances for Rovers since joining from Accrington Stanley in the summer.

Costly errors against Accrington, Crawley and Wycombe appear to have rattled the 22-year-old’s confidence - and a spell away would be beneficial in terms of rebuilding his self-belief.

The fact Ferguson is willing to let Etheridge out may also indicate he is in the market for another goalkeeper.

Evina and Garratt were both hauled off at half time against Blackpool in the Checkatrade Trophy last week following abject displays. Judging by Ferguson’s comments his patience is clearly wearing thin with the defensive duo - although may also be designed to get some sort of reaction from the pair.

Evina has made 20 appearances this term but has struggled to recapture the form that persuaded Ferguson to give him a new two-and-a-half year deal last December.

Garratt, 20, has featured sparingly since joining on a three-year deal from Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

“I know exactly what I want to do in January,” said Ferguson. “I know exactly the positions I want to fill.

“And as a club we’ve got our targets and, I feel, are well ahead of the game on that, in terms of the fact we’ve pretty much got answers.

“There’ll be movement in January. There’ll be some out and there’ll be some in.

“I’ve had long enough now to identify where I feel we need to strengthen to get us to where we want to get to.”