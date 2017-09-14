Darren Ferguson: ‘There’s going to be criticism. It is important that we ride that and keep believing.’

Darren Ferguson says he and his players must take any criticism on the chin as Doncaster Rovers look to reverse their dip in form.

Rovers host rivals Scunthorpe United on Sunday (3pm) having failed to win in five league games - and on the back of a cruel 2-1 reverse at Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Defeats at AFC Wimbledon, Northampton Town and Rochdale - who had all been win-less prior to facing Doncaster - have taken the shine off an initially encouraging start to the season.

But Ferguson is convinced Rovers are due a change in luck - if his players stick together and stick to the plan.

“There’s going to be criticism,” he said. “I’ve said to the players it is important that we ride that and we keep believing in what we’re doing.

“Hopefully we start to get the breaks.

“Certainly we don’t feel that we are deserving to lose these games at the minute.

“We are somehow and we have to find a way of winning them.”

He added: “We have to pick ourselves up very quickly and we have to make sure we win the game on Sunday.

“It’s a derby match and we’ll be forgiven for [Rochdale] if we get that win against Scunthorpe.”

Ferguson was asked about the character of his players at Monday night’s Meet The Owners event.

He said: “It’s something we have spoken about in terms of responsibility of the players in making sure they rally around when things aren’t going well.

“Perhaps they’re not screaming and shouting.

“I feel it’s something we have to improve on.”

Tommy Rowe (hip) will miss the Scunthorpe and Arsenal games.