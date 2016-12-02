Darren Ferguson reveals exactly what he wants in December

The only early Christmas present that Darren Ferguson wants from his side is consistency.

Doncaster Rovers begin a difficult, and also potentially pivotal, December schedule at Stevenage tomorrow hoping to build on three straight wins and the excellent performances against Hartlepool United and Leyton Orient.

Ferguson has made it abundantly clear to his promotion-chasing squad that the priority this month is to maintain those high standards.

“I set the players a target to win all the league games in November to get us back to where we need to be - and we’ve done that,” said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“That doesn’t mean I set targets every month because I don’t.

“This month in the short term I’m looking for us to maintain our standards and see if we can go and get even better. That’s the only thing I require from the players and they know that. We’ve had a good chat about it earlier this week.

“Can we get good consistency into our performances? If we can do that then we’re a difficult team to play against and I think everyone knows that.”

While Rovers remain unbeaten at home, they have won four and lost four on their travels.

“Our away form could be better, we know that, and hopefully it will improve,” he said.

“It’s especially important this month because we’ve got the game on Saturday and then Plymouth away, and another couple of away games. It’s a big month in terms of that but the most important thing is, home or away, being consistent with the standards we set.”

Rovers also face local tussles against Grimsby Town and Mansfield Town this month, and a trip to Notts County.