Darren Ferguson gives update on Jordan Houghton and the possibility of a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers are still interested in signing loan star Jordan Houghton on a permanent deal.

Rovers would have attempted to sign the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder this summer had he not suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in February.

Houghton is struggling to be fit for the start of next season - and is most likely to return to the Keepmoat Stadium initially on a temporary basis.

However, Ferguson remains keen on doing a permanent deal for the popular Londoner.

“He won’t be fit until, probably, the beginning of August,” Ferguson said on Radio Sheffield this week.

“He’s doing a bit of running at the moment but certainly he would miss a large proportion of pre-season.

“He’s optimistic, the boy, I’ve spoken to him a few times myself and we saw him last week at Colchester.

“What the situation would be, if he got fit - given the injury - I don’t think you would do a permanent straight away. It could be a loan and then you’d look at the permanent after that.

“Before that obviously we’ve got other players to get in.

“But certainly if he hadn’t have got injured we would’ve looked at, if we could, doing a permanent, there’s no doubt about that.”

Houghton watched Rovers at Colchester and Wycombe with the away fans and is expected to be at the Keepmoat today for the visit of Exeter City.