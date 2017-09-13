Danny Andrew injury has rocked Doncaster Rovers

Has Arsenal caused Rovers to take their eye off the ball? Does Darren Ferguson know his strongest team? Why have the goals suddenly dried up?

All sorts of question marks have popped up in light of the disappointing defeats at AFC Wimbledon, Northampton Town and Rochdale.

One factor has been the injury to and subsequent absence of Danny Andrew.

Okay, so your left back might not be a player that can win or change games.

But Andrew had settled so quickly in what had become a problem position for Rovers that his injury at Kingsmeadow, which he apparently suffered very early in the game, could be linked to the subsequent dip in performances.

In the handful of games he played Andrew gave the side balance and genuine width, good set piece delivery and a useful long throw - and replacing him has been an issue.

Following Harry Toffolo’s poor debut, Tyler Garratt has been handed the baton and good luck to him.

But the signs suggest that opposition teams are targeting Rovers’ left flank.

And if Garratt fails to impress that could lead to Tommy Rowe playing more at wing back - a role that does not get the best out of him.

You then begin to see the knock-on effect of Andrew’s injury.

It doesn’t take much to knock a team out of its stride and Andrew’s absence has definitely been a factor.