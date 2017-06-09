Comment: Age is just a number - James Coppinger will continue to thrive in League One

Who would have thought that a 36-year-old player would be the energetic driving force of a promotion winning team?

But James Coppinger delivered arguably his best season in half a decade to power Rovers back to League One.

At one time it seemed as though Rovers and Coppinger were destined to part.

Going back five years, it looked inevitable. Deemed too expensive, he joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

By the end of that season, he had proven that you should not count out James Coppinger.

He returned for the second half of the campaign to play a vital role in the promotion push, scoring THAT goal in THAT game at Brentford.

And from then on he has endured as one of Rovers’ key men – one who, bafflingly, has only seemed to improve as time passes.

Last season he was majestic, showing a sublime touch to baffle opposition defences and create space.

At times he was a joy to watch, operating on a different plane to most opposition players.

Like several of his team mates, he was too good for League Two.

And that means there are no worries over Coppinger making the jump back to League One.

His tight control and superb distribution means that he will continue to be one of Rovers’ main creative forces next season.

He has never been frighteningly quick. As he showed last season, he does not need to be.

At League One level, he will cope and continue to thrive.

So there’s no need to look for the next James Coppinger just yet.