Blair Switch Project: Winger reveals how right back move has helped his game

Matty Blair says switching to right back has toughened him up.

The 29-year-old winger - known to his teammates as ‘the nice guy’ - has been one of Rovers’ most consistent performers this season despite spending a large chunk of it in an unfamiliar position.

“I played one game for Fleetwood there in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy. That’s probably the only game I’ve ever played there,” said Blair, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Grimsby Town.

“But I enjoy it. It’s something different, something challenging and it makes me a little bit more aggressive which is probably what I needed to add to my game.

“I can still bomb on and get forward, but it’s also helped me develop the other side of my game.

“I get really frustrated if the left winger even gets the ball let alone takes me on or gets a cross in.

“And I think that frustration has helped me become a bit more aggressive and a bit harder in the tackle, and improved me as a player. That’s not to the point of being stupid and getting sent off, but I might have previously been a bit softer than most.

“I was never soft but I’m known as ‘the nice guy’ and I think playing at right back I get very proud and passionate about my position and don’t want anything coming down the left-hand side.”

Rovers will be promoted tomorrow if they win, Stevenage lose to Barnet and Blackpool and Luton draw against each other.