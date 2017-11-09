Big match build-up: Doncaster Rovers in confident mood ahead of reunion with Rotherham United

Darren Ferguson says Rovers are full of confidence as they prepare to open the next chapter of the rivalry with Rotherham United.

The Millers head to the Keepmoat on Saturday lunchtime in what will be the first meeting between the two neighbours since January 2007.

And Ferguson wants Rovers to kick off the new stage of the rivalry in the best possible fashion.

“It’s been quite a while and when you get that, I think you get quite a lot of anticipation for the game,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“You can see that by the crowd they’re bringing. Apparently Rotherham have sold 4,000 so it should be a real good atmosphere with more than 10,000 in here for it.

“We’re going into it with confidence but we know it’ll be a tough game.

“It’s a real opportunity for us to get the back-to-back wins.”

Rovers have yet to win consecutive matches in League One this season but head into Saturday’s derby on a run of five wins and a draw from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Ferguson says Rovers must manage the derby atmosphere first and foremost if they are to earn back-to-back wins.

“We have to manage the fact it is a derby and there will be a lot of bodies flying everywhere,” Ferguson said.

“We’ll make sure we win that side of things and then go and play our football, be on the front foot.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a good atmosphere.

“Hopefully we get another win at home.”

Rotherham are without a win in their last three League One matches and ended a four game winless streak with a 3-0 win at Bradford City in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Despite their recent struggles for form, Ferguson is expecting a tough test from Paul Warne’s side.

He said: “They are a big physical team. A fit team and one that’s expected to bounce straight back into the Championship I feel.

“They will be a test. I’ve no doubt about it.

“We need to make sure we deliver a performance.

“Moore is a real threat for them. He’s scored a lot of goals. And they’ve got decent pace in wide areas.”

Ben Whiteman and Joe Wright will both be fit to face the Millers after sitting out last weekend’s win at Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup while Rodney Kongolo is not on international duty.