Andy Butler takes hope from famous win at Brentford and says the pressure is all on Plymouth

“Stranger things have happened – look at what happened at Brentford.”

Andy Butler insists Doncaster Rovers must still believe they can win the League Two title.

And in looking back to one of the most incredible days in the club’s history, he has Rovers fans dreaming of another drama-filled – and successful – final day of the campaign.

Rovers lost the lead of League Two for the first time since January 3 after the defeat to Exeter City last weekend.

It means Plymouth Argyle will be crowned champions if they win at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

But Rovers have been in this position before, as Butler was only too keen to recall in the aftermath of last Saturday’s loss.

A home defeat in the penultimate game of the 2012/13 season knocked Rovers off top spot ahead of their trip to Brentford on the final day.

Bournemouth assumed leadership and needed only a win at Tranmere Rovers to claim the title. Adding to the narrative was the fact Brentford needed to win against Rovers to beat them to automatic promotion.

The rest is history.

Bournemouth battled out a nervy goalless draw with Tranmere and looked to be set for the title as Rovers were also deadlocked with Brentford.

Then came the 30 seconds of madness as Brentford were awarded a penalty which Marcello Trotta cannoned off the bar with the clearance sparking a Rovers breakaway, finished by James Coppinger to earn both promotion and the title in one fell swoop.

There is a reason Butler was keen to recall that day in West London.

Rovers must now hope Plymouth fail to win at Grimsby and produce a little magic themselves at Hartlepool.

And Butler insists the pressure is now firmly on the new league leaders and Rovers must be ready to take advantage.

“There’s a different pressure now on Plymouth,” he told the Free Press. “They’re being chased rather than being the chasers.

“Can they handle that now?

“We have to dust ourselves down, gee ourselves up and concentrate on Hartlepool because it will be a tough game. They’re still battling.

“We have to get the win.

“We need to realise stranger things have happened.

“Look what happened at Brentford.

“In the space of a minute they went from being in the play-offs to winning the league.

“If you get a result it puts so much pressure on the other teams.”

A win for Rovers would see them crowned champions should Plymouth fail to win at the weekend.

Superior goal difference means Rovers would finish ahead of Plymouth should they draw and the Pilgrims lose. In this scenario, third placed Portsmouth would have to fail to beat Cheltenham if Rovers were to win the league.