Andy Butler: No slackers allowed at Doncaster Rovers

Club captain Andy Butler says an element of “self-management” is helping to keep standards high at promotion-chasing Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers are aiming to build on the momentum created by last weekend’s excellent win at Portsmouth and their youthful side’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Derby County on penalties when they host Barnet tomorrow.

Ahead of three home games out of the next four, Butler says the code for consistency is one Rovers are keen to crack.

And, in pursuit of success, the 32-year-old says it’s not just Darren Ferguson demanding certain standards on the training ground on a daily basis.

“We aim to get better every game and learn from every game,” said Butler.

“That’s what the gaffer wants us to do and, to be fair, every single player is putting it in in training every day.

“There’s not one person that isn’t putting it in. And if that does happen people tell them.

“We kind of self-manage ourselves at times and that’s how it’s got to be. You can’t let anyone slack off.”

Butler will return to the side tomorrow after being rested against Derby.

But who his centre back partner will be is less clear cut after Mathieu Baudry impressed against the Rams.

“There’s no resting on your laurels now, you have to perform in training and in the games,” said Butler.

“There’s someone there now waiting to take your place and that’s good because it keeps you on your toes.

“It’s encouraging to see players come back like Mathieu Baudry, Paul Keegan and Niall Mason. They all looked sharp and all got 90 minutes. It just shows you the squad we’ve got and now there’s even more competition for places.”