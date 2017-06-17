Alex Kiwomya: Why I left Chelsea to join Doncaster Rovers

New boy Alex Kiwomya said the time was right for a fresh challenge after leaving Premier League champions Chelsea to join Doncaster Rovers.

The 21-year-old striker became Rovers’ third signing of the summer yesterday, penning a three-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The move is a return home for Sheffield-born Kiwomya who started out at Rotherham United before joining Chelsea’s academy at the age of 14.

He did not make a senior appearance for the Blues but, following loan spells at Barnsley, Fleetwood and most recently Crewe, hopes to taste regular football at Doncaster next season in League One.

“The main thing now is to get consistent football and minutes,” said Kiwomya.

“The gaffer sees me playing and hopefully I can produce for him.

“It’s always a hard decision [leaving Chelsea]. I’ve been there since I was 14 and they’ve shown me so much.

“But I think it was my time to move on and show people what I can do on a permanent deal.

“The gaffer seems like he really wants to take the club places. He’s done that this season and hopefully we can do that again.”

He added: “It’s always nice to come home.

“I’ve lived down south since I was 14 with Chelsea in digs.

“It’s nice to be back around the family and the missus is happy to be around the family again because we’ve been on our own for so long. That was a factor in it.”

Kiwomya, a former junior athletics champion in the 100m who clocked 10.98 seconds as a 14-year-old, is the quick striker that boss Darren Ferguson has been keen to add to his squad for some time.

He is the son of ex-professional footballer Andy Kiwomya and the nephew of former Arsenal and Ipswich Town striker Chris Kiwomya.

Kiwomya scored seven goals in 39 appearances for Crewe last season.

He said: “It’s going to be a good experience. I’ve had good words with the gaffer so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I know they [Rovers] came in for me last season a couple of times but I was at Crewe. Papers had been done so obviously I couldn’t come. I know they’ve had an eye on me for a while.

“I had a meeting with the gaffer before I came and he showed me where he sees me in the club and the philosophy he has. I’m looking forward to getting into it.”