The Doncaster Rovers Senior League are looking for new teams for the 2017/18 season.

Sixteen teams are already signed up but officials hope to expand the league.

Applications will be accepted until Sunday, July 16.

Anyone interested in joining the league should contact Chris Daines on 07447 971080 or crisdaines96@gmail.com, or Jon Preen on 07891 195889 or jonpreen@sky.com.

Any referees wishing to referee in the league should call Chris Daines on 07447 971080 or email crisdaines96@gmail.com.