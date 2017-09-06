Doncaster Rovers Senior League: Top flight new boys Yorkshire Main get rude awakening

Last season’s Division One champions Yorkshire Main crashed to an 8-0 defeat at Rossington Main in their opening Doncaster Rovers Senior League Premier Division game.

All the goals came in the second half with Ben Clark helping himself to four of them.

Jordan Hatton weighed in with a hat trick with Andrew Culshaw completing the rout.

Defending champions Sutton Rovers came from a goal behind at half time to beat South Elmsall United Services 3-1.

Adrian Parker bagged a brace for the winners with Ryan Walker chipping in.

Jamie Bettison scored the United consolation.

Armthorpe Markham Main had to settle for a consolation by Gary Smith when going down by the odd goal in three at home to AFC Bentley.

A Pete Walmsley hat trick helped lay the foundations for Rum Rooms Legacy’s 5-0 win at the other promoted club Brodsworth Welfare.

Dunscroft United also got off to a winning start, beating Kinsley Boys by the odd goal in five.

Hemsworth Town had to settle for a 42nd minute consolation goal by Nathan Young when going down 5-1 at home to Bawtry Town, who led 3-1 at the break, in the only Division One game played.

The league is still looking for new teams and anyone interested should contact Chris Daines on 07447 971080.