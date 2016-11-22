Doncaster Rovers Senior League round-up: Rossington Main hit six of the best

Rossington Main romped to a 6-0 win over Doncaster Deaf Trust in their Doncaster Rovers Senior League Premier Division clash.

Dean Thornton (3), Andrew Galloway (2) and Ben Clark did the damage.

Goals by Jay Hewitt, Mark Lynch, Mark McDermott and Liam Womersley secured South Elmsall United Services a 4-1 win at Rum Rooms Legacy.

Division One leaders Yorkshire Main (Lewis Head 2, Aiden Ford, Harry Hotham, Dean Platts) won 5-1 at Doncaster Town.

Nathan Lovell scored five in Denaby United Academy 's 11-2 win at Moorends Hornets & Stingers.

Ben Eastman (3), Kearnan Rolph and Ian Gillan also netted with Callum Verhees bagging both consolation goals

Balby Rhinos climbed off the bottom after exchanging places with Princess Royal (Damon Snelson 2, Robert Walker) following their 4-3 away win.

Bawtry Town held on to fifth spot on goal difference despite losing 5-2 at Roma United.