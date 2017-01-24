Doncaster Rovers Senior League round-up: Rossington book last eight spot

Rossington Main romped to a 5-0 victory in their all-Premier Division Doncaster Rovers Senior League Challenge Cup second round tie at AFC Bentley.

Andrew Culshaw and Marcel Chipamaunga both bagged a brace for Main with Jack Farrar also netting,

Kinsley Boys posted a 5-2 derby win at Hemsworth Elite.

Runaway Division One leaders Yorkshire Main lost interest in the competition after going down 3-1 away to Premier Division South Elmsall United Services, for whom Patrick Needham, Martin Walsh and sub Joe Stevenson netted.

Princess Royal climbed off the bottom of Division One on goal difference after beating fellow strugglers Balby Rhinos 4-0 with goals by MacAuley Hizzard, James Morley, Tom Rodgers and Caverne Connor.

Denaby United Academy won 5-1 away to Bawtry Town, who dropped a place to sixth as a result.

Second-placed Doncaster Town had to settle for a Haydn Cahill consolation when suffering a 3-1 defeat at Roma United, now up to fifth.