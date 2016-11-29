Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson talks plans for January

Darren Ferguson admits Doncaster Rovers will mainly be shopping in the loan market in January.

Ferguson plans to add ‘one or two’ players to his promotion-chasing squad when the transfer window opens and says they are likely to arrive on loan rather than as permanent deals.

He did however suggest Rovers could make a full transfer if a young player becomes available.

“I would probably say it will be loan deals rather than transfers,” he told The Star. “Then again, there’s always one or two we’ve got in mind, maybe younger ones, that we may do a permanent on.”

One youngster Rovers are likely to make a move for is Greenock Morton forward Jai Quitongo, whom they missed out on in August.

Ferguson revealed recently he had kept tabs on the 19-year-old but expects to face fierce competition for his signature, with Premier League side West Ham United rumoured to be interested.

A forward is no longer Ferguson’s priority in the window, given Rovers’ goalscoring prowess so far this season.

While he refuses to divulge the exact positions he is hoping to bolster, he says targets have been identified and initial inquiries made.

He said: “There’s people in mind that specifically we want to get.

“We’ve made tentative inquiries because I think we need to be prepared.

“I just feel I know certain things and certain areas we need to strengthen through various reasons.

“It may not be the same areas that I thought about at the start of the season. Things can change your mind.

“I know exactly where I want to strengthen and exactly what I want to do in January.

“Myself and the board will be speaking over the next week or so to see where we want to go.”

Ferguson’s immediate priority is to discover the futures of loan trio Jordan Houghton, Niall Mason and Riccardo Calder.

The Rovers boss said he has received positive indications from Chelsea over an extension for Houghton but the position is less clear from Aston Villa on Mason and Calder.

He is keen to avoid having to make a major overhaul of his squad in January which would arise if the loanees did not return.

Ferguson said: “I would fully expect before Christmas, and probably much earlier than that in early December, having answers and me making decisions on what we’re doing.

“We’ve got other people who would have to come in but I’m not a big lover of making six or seven changes in January.

“If we make one or two in areas I feel we need to strengthen, I think that’s all we need to do.”