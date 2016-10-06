Doncaster Rovers Belles v Arsenal: It’s all or nothing now - Hobbs

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ fight for FA Women’s Super League 1 survival is still very much alive, according to goalkeeper Nicola Hobbs.

Belles currently sit bottom of FA WSL 1 having yet to register a point this season.

They are nine points adrift of safety with just five games left to play and face a stern challenge tonight at home to Arsenal (7pm) ahead of games against Liverpool on Sunday, Notts County and Reading.

But Hobbs says Emma Coates’ squad are not feeling sorry for themselves as they stare an immediate return to the second tier in the face.

And the 29-year-old sees no reason why the Belles cannot get some points on the board this week.

“It is a massive game for us against Arsenal,” she said.

“Obviously, we’re bottom of the league with no points so every game now, we need to get something from to stay up.

“We have left it to the point where we have Arsenal twice, Liverpool, Notts County and Reading, but we’re working so hard and why can’t we go get some points from Arsenal?

“Confidence is high in the camp, because we know it is all or nothing now.

“If we don’t go out and give 110 per cent, then we will get relegated, so there is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves and it’s not going to make Thursday night any easier.

“We’ve been training so hard and we know how we want to play, we know that we need to start scoring goals – that’s been our major downfall recently.

“We have to take confidence from some of the games this season, so we just need to put things to bed.

“If we can get an early goal, then confidence is going to go through the roof.”

Arsenal are third in the standings.